Newton, NC – It’s January, so the honey bees are starting to lay eggs for the new season. For beekeepers, that’s good news for the health of their hives. It’s also encouraging for gardeners seeking to entice bees to their yards and for farmers hoping for a good stand of crops during the growing season.

To help people understand the connection between bees and food production, the Catawba County Library is hosting a program designed to introduce honey bees to the public. It will also touch on the requirements and challenges associated with keeping bees in the Foothills.

Leading the presentation will be members of the Catawba Valley Beekeepers Association, a local group that educates school children and the community about the complexities of beekeeping. They’ll introduce the various types of bees present in a colony and also trace the cycle of honey production. In addition, they’ll talk about what’s involved with keeping a hive, maintaining a queen, and supplying enough food for the bees to thrive.

The environmentally-friendly program is recommended for families with interested children and for adults who may be considering keeping bees. Two more sessions are available:

Saturday, January 11 at 1 pm at the Sherrills Ford-Terrell Branch Library and Tuesday, January 14 at 6 pm at the Maiden Branch Library.

To learn more about the Catawba County Library System or any of its programs, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library, call 828.465.8664, email mylibrary@catawbacountync.gov, or visit them on Facebook.