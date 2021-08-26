Hickory – The Hickory Community Theatre is offering a 25% discount for tickets to the opening night of the hit Broadway musical Something Rotten, on August 27th. Adult admissions will be just $12, students and youth 18 and under will be $10.

Struggling playwrights Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as “The Bard.” When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing, and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first MUSICAL! The show features parodies of famous musicals from the last 40 years.

Performances of Something Rotten are Fridays and Saturdays, August 27, 28, September 3, 4, 10 & 11 at 7:30 pm; Sunday, September 5 at 2:30 pm; and Thursday, September 9 at 7:30 pm.

Tickets for the opening night performance on August 27 are $12 for adults and $10 for students and youth 18 and under. Tickets for all other performances are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students. For tickets visit hickorytheatre.org or call the box office at 828-328-2283.

Due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Catawba County, and in accordance with the latest guidance from the CDC, the Hickory Community is recommending that all patrons wear a mask or other face covering while inside the building.

Photo: Dior Scott, Jesse Ramirez and William E. Morgan in the Hickory Community. Photo by Eric Seale