Hickory – Catawba Science Center is bringing Dinosaurs back from extinction with this upcoming exhibit! Dinosaurs! is a revamped version of the previous Dinosaur exhibit with NEW technologies! We have partnered with CVCC’s Mechatronics & Engineering program to restore three Legacy Dinos that will be displayed alongside NINE brand new animatronic Dinosaurs included in this educational exhibit. Coming to Carpenter Hall in September!

Members-only Sneak Peek: September 15th & 16th 10am – 4pm! Public Grand Opening: September 17th!

For opening details visit CatawbaScience.org/attractions/Carpenter-Hall

The Catawba Science Center is located on the SALT Block at 243 3rd Ave NE, Hickory.