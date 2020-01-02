Fox Home Entertainment:

The Simpsons: The Nineteenth Season (2007-2008) (DVD only) All 20 episodes of the 19th season of the beloved show have made their way to disc. Extras include a featurette and audio commentaries.

Ad Astra (2019) Brad Pitt goes on a quest to rescue his stranded space traveling father (Tommy Lee Jones) in director James Gray’s sci fi drama from last fall. Extras include deleted scenes, featurettes and audio commentary.

Universal:

Downton Abbey (2019) The beloved PBS series finally gets its big screen due in this satisfying adaptation. Extras included deleted scenes, featurettes and commentary.

Hustlers (2019) The true life tale of a group of strippers who enter the crime world during the economic downturn of 2008 was one of last fall’s bigger and better surprises. Extras include commentary and trailers.

Warner:

The Goldfinch (2019) is the film adaptation of Donna Tart’s best selling 2012 novel. Much better than its reputation suggests. Extras include featurettes and deleted scenes.

It: Chapter Two (2019) Extras include five featurettes and commentary.

Criterion:

Old Joy (2006) Two friends reunite for a camping trip in director Kelly Reichardt’s celebrated debut. Extras include new interviews and essay booklet.

Kino:

Water and Sugar: Carlo Di Palma (2016) is a stirring documentary on the life and times of the famed cameraman. No Extras.

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice (2019) is a terrific portrait of the 70s pop star. Extras include additional interviews and theatrical trailer.

Arrow Video:

Slaughterhouse Five (1972) A man unstuck in time is the basis for this well made adaptation of the Kurt Vonnegut novel. Extras include commentary, trailer and five featurettes.

Jake Speed (1986) A literary hero attempts to rescue a girl from slave traders in Africa in this cult fave. Extras include two featurettes.

MVD Visual:

Voice of the Eagle: The Enigma of Robbie Basho (2015) takes an depth look at the life of the celebrated guitarist. Extras include deleted scenes/interviews and booklet.

Also available are the music documentaries, Come on Feel the Noize (2019) and Melody Makers (2019). Extras include trailer and slideshow.

Shout/Scream Factory:

The Anne Bancroft Collection (1952-1987) features eight of the celebrated actress’ most notable roles. Various extras on each disc and an accompanying booklet. Among the titles are The Miracle Worker, The Graduate, Agnes of God and her lone directing credit, Fatso.

Big Trouble in Little China (1986) Kurt Russell is a truck driver stumbling onto the occult in John Carpenter’s sci-fi comedy. Extras on the two disc set include new commentaries/interviews and vintage extras from a previous release.

Silver Bullet (1985) The film adaption of Stephen King’s Cycle of the Werewolf makes its Blu Ray debut. Extras include new commentary/interviews, isolated score, vintage interviews, trailer, TV spot and still gallery.

The Fly Collection (1958-89) is a terrific box set showcasing every one of the Fly films. Includes the original trio and the 80s remake and its sequel. Extras include new commentaries/interviews and vintage extras ported over from previous releases.

Candy (2006) features Heath Ledger in an effective performance as a young poet in the throws of heroin addiction. Extras include commentary, featurettes and trailer.

Also available: Universal Horror Collection Volume 3: (1939-41) Films included are Tower of London, Man Made Monster, The Black Cat and Horror Island. Extras include new commentaries.

The animated films, Millennium Actress (2001) and Funan (2018). Extras include interviews, art gallery, storyboards and trailers.

The recent HBO special, Sesame Street: 50th Anniversary Celebration (2019). Extras include featurettes.

Questions or comments? filmfan1970@hotmail.com