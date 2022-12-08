Lenoir, NC – Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s J.E. Broyhill Civic Center has announced several upcoming Showcase of Stars events.

Following is a schedule of upcoming events:

Milton Harkey Bluegrass presents Dailey & Vincent

Saturday, January 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Dubbed by CMT as “The Rock Stars of Bluegrass,” the Dailey & Vincent duo has been hailed throughout the music industry as one of the most exciting, reputable and elite Bluegrass bands in America. Dailey & Vincent have won numerous awards for their uniquely contagious and riveting music. Tickets are $41 plus taxes and fees for adults and $19 plus taxes and fees for students/children.

Next event is The 25th Annual Caldwell Traditional Musicians Showcase on Saturday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m.

For more information on the 2022-2023 Showcase of Stars or for tickets, call the Civic Center Box Office at 828-726-2407 or visit www.broyhillcenter.com.