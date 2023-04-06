Hickory – The Catawba Valley Paralegal Association (CVPA) will be hosting a seminar entitled Overview of the NC Medical Examiner System. The program will cover the differences between a Coroner and Medical Examiner; role of the Chief Medical Examiner and County Medical Examiner; jurisdiction of the Medical Examiner; types of reports that are prepared; and issues that paralegals may run into when dealing with cases that fall under the jurisdiction of the Medical Examiner.

The presentation will be held at Catawba Valley Community College, Hickory, NC, Room WW123 on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM and will be presented by Presented by: Justin Moore, NRP. The presentation is one hour in length. The program is open to the general public and there is no fee for the general public to attend. If interested in attending, please send confirmation to lhayden@phd-law.com in order to be contacted in the event the seminar is moved to a different location.

Certified paralegals who are not CVPA members and wish to receive credit for this CPE will be charged a $25 certification fee.

For more information, find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CatawbaValleyParalegalAssociation/.