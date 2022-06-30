Hickory – The Catawba Valley Interfaith Council (CVIC) is pleased to announce that to celebrate its annual membership meeting this year it has the privilege of screening the documentary film, Mission: Joy – Finding Happiness in Troubled Times, an insight into the friendship between His Holiness, the Dalai Lama, and Bishop Desmond Tutu. Following the film, Rev. Dr. Christy Lohr-Sapp and Buddhist teacher, John Esse, will offer comments from a Christian and Buddhist perspective.

Time permitting, comments or questions will be entertained from the audience as well. The event will be held Thursday, June 30, at 7:00 PM in the Belk Centrum auditorium on the Lenoir-Rhyne University campus. The public is invited. CVIC president, Rabbi Dennis Jones, remarked, “At a time when our nation seems more divided than it has been in our lifetimes, what could be more needed than for individuals of faith and principles to come together, form and celebrate relationships across religious, national, ethnic, political party lines, or any other barrier which would seem to separate us. As human beings, we have much more that unites us than that divides us.”

A brief “business” portion of the meeting will follow the film to conduct the election, by those who are CVIC members, of new CVIC Board representatives for the upcoming 2022-2023 year.

Desmond Tutu and Dalai Lama