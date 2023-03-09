Hickory – Are you a teenager looking for part-time or summer employment? Are you graduating in May and want to check-out some options for work and continued education? The Teen Job Fair on Tuesday, March 28, from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. will feature employers, local educational offerings, and Pop-up workshops 15-minute workshops on job-related topics. Stop-in and get ready for work or plan for your next steps after graduation.

We also have room to add additional employers if you would like to participate in the Job Fair and connect with future teen workers.

Special thanks to CVCC and NC Works for their partnership in offering the Teen Job Fair. The Teen Job Fair is planned by teens for teens as a project of the Catawba County and Hickory City Youth Councils.

The Teen Job Fair will be located at CVCC Workforce Solutions Building, 1980 Startown Rd, Hickory, NC 28602

For more information contact: Donna Mull, Advisor for Catawba County Youth Council – donna_mull@ncsu.edu OR Dave Leonetti, Hickory City Youth Council Advisor – dleonetti@hickorync.gov