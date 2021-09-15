Hickory – US Conec and Catawba Science Center present Hickory Bot Battles 2021! Come see full combat robots up to 3 pounds fighting in an 8 x 8 arena on September 24th & 25th. Two days of exciting combat robot competition. Located in CSC’s Carpenter Hall.
Schedule of Events
Friday, September 24th
Fairy and Plastic Ant weight bots
Doors Open: 1:00 pm
*Builder check-in: 12:00 pm
Battles run from: 2:00 – 6:00 pm
60 matches scheduled for Friday
Saturday, September 25th
Ant and Beetle weight bots
Doors Open: 8:30 am
*Builder check-in: 7:00 am
Battles run from: 9:00 am – 7:00 pm
92 matches scheduled for Saturday
Ticket Cost:
Friday, September 24
CSC Members – $3
Nonmembers – $5
Saturday, September 25
CSC Members – $3
Nonmembers – $5 + General Admission
Purchase ahead of time by calling 828-322-8169! Visit: https://catawbascience.org