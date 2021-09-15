Hickory – US Conec and Catawba Science Center present Hickory Bot Battles 2021! Come see full combat robots up to 3 pounds fighting in an 8 x 8 arena on September 24th & 25th. Two days of exciting combat robot competition. Located in CSC’s Carpenter Hall.

Schedule of Events

Friday, September 24th

Fairy and Plastic Ant weight bots

Doors Open: 1:00 pm

*Builder check-in: 12:00 pm

Battles run from: 2:00 – 6:00 pm

60 matches scheduled for Friday

Saturday, September 25th

Ant and Beetle weight bots

Doors Open: 8:30 am

*Builder check-in: 7:00 am

Battles run from: 9:00 am – 7:00 pm

92 matches scheduled for Saturday

Ticket Cost:

Friday, September 24

CSC Members – $3

Nonmembers – $5

Saturday, September 25

CSC Members – $3

Nonmembers – $5 + General Admission

Purchase ahead of time by calling 828-322-8169! Visit: https://catawbascience.org