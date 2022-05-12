Hickory – Learn about the life cycle of the butterfly at the butterfly nursery and the larvae lodge. Discover North Carolina Native Butterflies such as Monarchs, Swallowtails, and Fritillaries, and see semitropical species such as Zebra Long Wing, Julia, and Queen Butterflies. Find out what plants attract them as you see a wide array of flowers, shrubs, and vines in many colors and shapes.

We will be opening an hour early at 9 am each Saturday in May for MEMBERS – ONLY! Non-member visitors to the Science Center can come anytime during normal business hours; 10 am – 4 pm Wednesday through Saturday and Sunday 1 pm – 4 pm.

Members – Only Saturdays

May 14th

May 21st

May 28th

Admission to the Flutter-By Butterfly Habitat is free for CSC members. The cost for non-members visitors is CSC’s general admission fee.