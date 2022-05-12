Hickory – Learn about the life cycle of the butterfly at the butterfly nursery and the larvae lodge. Discover North Carolina Native Butterflies such as Monarchs, CSC’s Flutter-By ButterflySwallowtails, and Fritillaries, and see semitropical species such as Zebra Long Wing, Julia, and Queen Butterflies. Find out what plants attract them as you see a wide array of flowers, shrubs, and vines in many colors and shapes.

We will be opening an hour early at 9 am each Saturday in May for MEMBERS – ONLY! Non-member visitors to the Science Center can come anytime during normal business hours; 10 am – 4 pm Wednesday through Saturday and Sunday 1 pm – 4 pm.

Members – Only Saturdays
May 14th
May 21st
May 28th

Admission to the Flutter-By Butterfly Habitat is free for CSC members. The cost for non-members visitors is CSC’s general admission fee.