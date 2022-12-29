Hickory – Our new Dinosaur exhibit has been a big hit, but some smaller guests or those sensitive to sensory input have not been able to enjoy them at their current sound/light level. So we are introducing Sensory Friendly Hour! Sensory Friendly Hour is just one of many new ways we are making CSC enjoyable for all visitors! Sensory Friendly Hour is happening twice a week on Thursdays & Saturdays from 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm in Carpenter Hall. During this time, we will have the house lights on so it will not be so dark, and the Dinosaurs turned off so they will not move or make noise. The only sound in the exhibit is a low-volume ambient soundtrack playing in the background. We hope this will allow us to accommodate all guests who wish to visit this exhibit!

Catawba Science Center is also in the process of implementing Sensory Friendly Kits which will be available at each admission desk to visitors who may want a more Neuro Differential experience. We hope to complete this transition by early 2023 in our mission to make CSC more inclusive and accessible to all! For more information about the Dinosaur Sensory Friendly Hour visit www.catawbascience.org/carpenter-hall. Catawba Science Center is open Wednesday through Saturday 10:00 am – 4:00 pm and Sunday 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm. Admission is $12 for Adults and $10 for Children. Admission includes access to both the main building and all its exhibits as well as the Aquarium/Planetarium Building and any Planetarium shows scheduled for the day. Our featured exhibit Dinosaurs! is available with regular admission cost at no extra charge.

