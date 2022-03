Hickory – The Lenoir-Rhyne COVID-19 Vaccine Ambassadors invite you to get your COVID-19 vaccine/booster and to play some games to test your knowledge about the pandemic. Answer correctly to spin the prize wheel and win some LR swag. $25 gift cards will be given to those receiving their 1st, 2nd, or booster dose.

The event will take place Saturday, March 5, from 9am to 12noon at Long View Drug, 2637 1st Ave. SW Hickory NC. Email vaxfacts@lr.edu for more information.