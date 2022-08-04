Catawba County, NC – Due to a shift in state contracting, COVID-19 testing will now be offered on Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the back parking lot at Catawba County Public Health. This change goes into effect August 1. Although it will be the same location, due to the state contracting changes, the testing will be offered through Mako Medical and will be PCR tests. Individuals who wish to receive testing can pre-register at https://mako.exchange/scheduler/registration/?location=7364.

Catawba County Public Health is now also offering free at-home COVID-19 test kits. They are available at the front desk Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. These tests add convenience for individuals and families that need testing, but don’t want to go through the testing line or for individuals who need testing on a day when it is not offered in the parking lot outside. Results of these tests are usually available in about 15 minutes.

Additional testing options can be found at https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/FindTests.