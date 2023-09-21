Catawba County – The Catawba County Council on Aging will host vaccine clinics at six locations in Catawba County in September and October. Vaccines available include flu (regular and high dose), COVID, pneumonia, and shingles. Medicare beneficiaries can receive these vaccines free of charge. Appointments are required. Call 828-328-2269 to make an appointment and for any questions.

Dates and locations of clinics are:

Sept 26 – St Mark’s Lutheran Church, Claremont

Sept 27 – West Hickory Senior Center

Sept 29 – Newton Recreation Center

Oct 10 – Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, Conover

Oct 24 – Corinth Baptist Church, Vale

Oct 25 – Catawba United Methodist Church, Catawba