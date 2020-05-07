Conover, NC – Conover Farmers Market opens this Saturday, May 9 form 8am – 12pm Noon in the Conover Post Office parking lot located at 109 1st Street East, Conover NC, 28613.

As we begin our 12th year of bringing only locally-grown products to Conover, we think it’s especially important to take time to remember where we came from. Our market was started in 2008 from the vision of two local ladies and a berry farmer that wanted a place to buy quality products from growers around the area.

Our market has now blossomed into a weekly celebration of the abundance surrounding Conover, and an opportunity to meet your farmer and get involved in the community. We invite you to join us on Saturday mornings and enjoy the people, activities, and most importantly, the food that our town has to offer!

To check out what’s in season, go to: www.ncfarmfresh.com/availability.asp