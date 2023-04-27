Newton, NC – Connections Clubhouse would like to announce the re-launch of their annual Market on the Lawn Fundraiser! After a break due to Covid and other extenuating circumstances, Connections Clubhouse has decided to resume its annual traditional fundraiser at a new time of year, on May 6th from 10am to 2pm in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month. Connections’ is excited to support small business and local vendors for this fundraiser to be held on the beautiful lawn and surrounding grounds of the Clubhouse in Newton.

Represented at the fundraiser will be food vendors: Bam’s Sandwich Bistro food truck and Anna’s Sweet Treats selling ice cream and other treats. Other small businesses and artisans’ include Creative Expressions with jewelry, miniature flowers and tree art, Cindy Fisher with tumblers, wood items, and apparel, Butch’s Honey with a beekeeper demonstration, Tyler by Tyler hand painted clothing and artwork, Signs of Summer with wooden signs, Plants from Bunker Hill FFA, and much more. Music will also be provided. For more details visit our website at connectionsclubhousecatawba.org follow us on Facebook or call 828-466-0030.