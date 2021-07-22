Hudson, NC- The Hudson Rotary club announces a free community Concert In The Park & Cruise-in set for Friday, July 23 at Windmill Park, Downtown Hudson.

The Cruise-In begins at 5:30pm and FracXured band will be performing at 7pm. Bring a chair and a friend! Food and beverages will also be for sale.

FracXured is a high-energy party band founded in 2000 by Orthopaedic Surgeon Jeff Keverline (lead vocals and piano-organ-synthesizer), along with accomplished Bassist Brian Smith, Guitarists Richard Poarch and Jim Carrier, and Drummer Masten Cloer. Their musical styles are widespread, including influences from 80’s Rock and Roll, Southern Rock, and bands from today. They enjoy intricate vocal harmonies and complex guitar riffs to keep the room hopping!