Conover, NC – Carolina Caring is seeking caring, compassionate volunteers to offer loving support to patients and families and will offer free training on Tuesday, August 8th and Thursday, August 10th. Both nights are required and will be held 5:30 – 7:30 pm. Training will be held at the nonprofit’s main campus, located at 3975 Robinson Road in Newton, N.C. A meal will be provided.

There are a variety of ways to serve, including making friendly visits or phone calls to patients, helping caregivers by providing short respite breaks, or greeting patients and families at the Catawba Valley Hospice House in Newton, N.C., or the Sherrills Ford Hospice House in Sherrills Ford, N.C. Volunteer opportunities are also available at The Hospice ReSale Shop in Hickory.

All volunteer opportunities offer flexible schedules. To register for the August volunteer training session or for more information, contact the Volunteer Services Department at 828.466.0466 or email volunteer@carolinacaring.org. Please register by Friday, July 28th. For more information about Carolina Caring, please call 828.466.0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.