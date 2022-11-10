Newton, NC – Every other year since 1990 years, Dr. and Mrs. Allen (Debbie) Bandy, Jr, along with their family and friends, have sponsored a Thanksgiving dinner for the community.

That tradition will continue this year on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, in downtown Newton. The meal will be served at Noon at the fellowship hall of Calvary Baptist Church in Newton. Lunch will be a free home- cooked dinner with all the trimmings. Plans are under way to cook over 300 pounds of turkey, 20 pans of dressing, 60 pumpkin pies, and gallons of green beans and candied yams!

Lunch can be eaten in, taken out, or a limited number can be delivered within the city limits of Newton. All are invited to attend, but reservations are required. Please call Dr. Bandy’s office at 464-0604 by Monday, November 21. Volunteers are welcome and asked to call the same numbers.

“My wife and I sponsor this dinner”, says Dr. Bandy, “but we could not do it alone. Each year volunteers step up and offer to help with contributions of money, food, or their time. My wife Debbie, our daughters Ashley and Amy and our families all understand that this is how we share Thanksgiving together every other year. We have some volunteers that have helped out since the very beginning. It makes for a fulfilling holiday for us all.”

The Thanksgiving tradition began in 1990 to provide a meal to members of the community who might otherwise not have a home-cooked meal. Over the years, many people have come who simply don’t want to be alone on Thanksgiving. In 2018, over 600 people were served with over 70 volunteers helping to prepare, serve, deliver, and clean-up. We appreciate all who help to make this tradition possible.