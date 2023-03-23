Taylorsville, NC – Studio3 will host this groundbreaking event on Saturday, April 1st at 7 p.m. in Davis Hall, First Baptist Church, 321 W. Main Ave. in Taylorsville.

What promises to be a regional gathering of Christian worshippers is not to be missed. The purpose of this exciting event is to lift up Jesus in song. Fourteen area churches are affiliated with this gathering. All people from every age group are invited to come and bring friends and family. Invite your church youth group, choir, and worship team!

The music will be led by the 22-member Worship Bootcamp Band. These young adult worship leaders sing, play strings, guitars, keyboard, bass, and drums, leading everyone in well-known praise and worship songs so all can join in singing.

The dynamic Bootcamp Band members come from five counties and have been mentored by well-known, highly respected, and experienced worship leaders. Sound will be expertly engineered by Main Ave. Music.

Gather together with others to express your love of God through music and singing. The first of its kind in Alexander County, this is sure to be a joyous and inspiring event.

Admission is free. Come early for a good seat. A love offering will be taken. Don’t miss it!

Questions? Call or text Kathy Estes at 828-381-0007 or Linda Hagen at 828-352-3526. www.Studio3nc.com.