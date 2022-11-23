Hickory – Members of the community are invited to prepare for Christmas and celebrate the Advent season at an Advent Festival. This event is free and open to the public. An Advent Festival will take place at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, located on the Lenoir-Rhyne campus, on Saturday, December 3. Visitors can drop in any time between 10 am and 1 pm.

During the Advent Festival, visitors are invited to create an Advent wreath, make Christmas ornaments, decorate Christmas cookies, learn about the Advent season, and more! Members of St. Andrew’s will be present during the festival to answer questions about the Advent season.

The word Advent is derived from the Latin word “adventus,” which means “coming.” Advent is a season observed in most Christian denominations as a time of both preparation for the celebration of Christ coming into the world on Christmas, and in anticipating the second coming of Christ.

Founded as “the college church,” St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church is located at 629 Eighth Street NE in Hickory, North Carolina. Parking for the Advent Festival is available along Seventh Avenue NE and in the church parking lot, which is accessible from Seventh Avenue NE. Register for free at: www.tinyurl.com/Advent-Festival to ensure sufficient supplies for this event.

Members of St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church wish all in the community a blessed and safe holiday season.

St. Andrews Lutheran Church