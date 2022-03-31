Hickory – Ridgeview Branch Library is pleased to host a free community concert by the fantastic Kontras Quartet. Music lovers of all ages, especially the very youngest, are invited to the library on Thursday, April 7, at 11 am.

The Kontras Quartet has been described as “a tightly crafted and beautiful instrument” (CVNC Arts Journal) and has been commended by Gramophone Magazine for their “scrupulous shading and control” and “enjoyable musical personality” (Fanfare Magazine). Kontras means “contrasts” in the Afrikaans language – fitting for a string ensemble whose colorful repertoire spans centuries, genres, and continents.

This community concert is an opportunity for the very youngest music lovers to hear the quartet in an intimate setting with a chance to meet each member. Children are encouraged to ask questions, move around, listen carefully and participate fully in this musical experience.

This community performance is part of the Western Piedmont Symphony’s Chamber Series.

For more information, call 828-345-6037. Ridgeview Branch Library is located at 706 1st Street SW, at the corner of 1st Street and 7th Avenue SW, beside Ridgeview Recreation Center. All library programs are free and open to the public.