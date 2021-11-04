Hickory – Hickory Area veterans are invited to attend a breakfast in their honor this Saturday, November 6th at Morning Star First Baptist Church from 8:00–9:00 a.m. The event is sponsored by the Hickory Area Ministers, Greater Hickory Ministerial Alliance, and Carolina Caring.

In addition to the breakfast, the morning will include a program to pay tribute to veterans’ service, featuring guest speaker Rev. Larry Williams, U.S. Air Force Veteran.

Morning Star First Baptist Church is located at 126 4th Ave SW, Hickory, NC, 28602. For more information, please call Rev. Sandi Hood, at 828-466-0466, ext. 3212.