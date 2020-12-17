Alexander County, NC – Alexander County Commissioners displayed their Christmas spirit of giving as they donated toys, bicycles, and money to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Santa Cops Program on Monday, December 7. They encourage the public to donate, too!

The goal of the Santa Cops program is to provide Christmas gifts to the children of individuals incarcerated in the local detention facility so they too may experience the joy and spirit of Christmas. This year, there is only one (1) donation box and it is located in the lobby of the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. Having only one donation box makes it easier to keep everything sanitized and clean.

If you would like to donate but are uncomfortable with shopping or coming to the office, you are welcome to mail it to the Sheriff’s Office. If you do choose to mail your donation, please put it to the attention of Santa Cops.