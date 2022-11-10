Hickory – Teens are invited to join us in the Learning Lab Monday, November 28th at 6pm, to learn about coding using Arduino to create a holiday light installation for the Learning Lab! Dive into the process of syncing lights to music, learn some coding basics, and listen to some holiday tunes. Registration is required. Register at www.hickorync.gov/calendar/event/coding-tree-lights-with-arduino/.

This session takes place in the Learning Lab on the second floor of Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. The Learning Lab supports creativity, exploration, connection, and accessibility through hands-on learning.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 3rd Street NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.