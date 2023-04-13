Plainfield, CT (AP) – Connecticut police officers didn’t have far to go to arrest a suspected intoxicated driver.

The 30-year-old man managed to crash his car into the Plainfield Police Department’s entrance sign Monday afternoon.

The man was traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control of the Honda Accord, which careened off the road and slammed into the sign, police said. A photo of the crash scene showed the damaged silver sedan resting amid a pile of concrete blocks from the base of the sign and the busted sign itself.

The driver, who police said did not perform a field sobriety test “to standard,” was charged with traveling too fast, failing to maintain the proper lane and operating under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He was released on a $10,000 bond.