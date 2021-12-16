Hickory – To celebrate the grand opening of the first completed segment of the Hickory Trail, the City of Hickory invites the public to attend a ribbon cutting for the City Walk and the dedication of the iconic pedestrian bridge across N.C. 127 on Thursday, December 16.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. on the western side of the N.C. 127 pedestrian bridge on the City Walk trail.

Immediately following the historic ribbon cutting, the City will “Light It Up for Rudy” at 5:30 p.m. as the iconic City Walk pedestrian bridge is illuminated for the first time and officially named and dedicated as the Rudy Wright Bridge in honor of late Hickory mayor Glenn Rudolph “Rudy” Wright, Jr.

Wright served the City of Hickory as mayor for 16 years and was instrumental in the City’s bond program.

“The iconic pedestrian bridge is the centerpiece for the City Walk and a one-of-a-kind wooden structure crafted specifically for Hickory and this project. We hope that the bridge becomes a recognizable landmark for the City of Hickory and an enduring reminder of Rudy’s leadership and dedication to the Hickory community,” said Hickory Mayor Hank Guess.

The City Walk is the first of five segments of the Hickory Trail, a 10-mile multiuse path that is designed to improve quality of life and drive economic development by connecting destinations across the city, including Lenoir-Rhyne University, historic Ridgeview community, downtown, OLLE Arts District (Old Lenoir Road), Lake Hickory, L.P. Frans Stadium, and Hickory Regional Airport.

For more information about the City Walk and the Hickory Trail, please visit www.CraftingHickory.com.