Hickory – Registration is now under way for the City of Hickory’s Youth Baseball and Softball programs. Participation is free to all City of Hickory residents, and nonresidents can also participate by paying a $40 nonresident fee. Each participant will also purchase their team jersey and hat/visor at the time of registration.

Online registration for both youth sports programs is available through February 23 at https://hickory.activityreg.com/selectactivity_t2.wcs.

If it is your child’s first time participating with the Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department, a copy of their birth certificate must be turned in at the Administrative Offices, located at 1451 8th Street Drive NE, prior to participation. All new participants, or those that are moving up in age groups, must attend a skills assessment in order to be placed on a team. Returning 6-year-old players can play up in 8U for baseball or softball at their parent’s discretion.

Baseball

The age group is determined by the player’s age on May 1, 2022. Children turning 16 on or before May 1 are no longer eligible to participate.

T-BALL – Ages 4-6 (boys and girls)

8U – Ages 7 and 8

10U – Ages 9 and 10

12U – Ages 11 and 12

15U – Ages 13-15

Girls Softball

The age group is determined by the player’s age on January 1, 2022. Children who turned 13 on or before January 1 are no longer eligible to participate.

8U – Ages 7 and 8

10U – Ages 9 and 10

12U – Ages 11 and 12

THE DEADLINE TO REGISTER IS WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 23, AT 5 P.M.

For additional information or questions about Hickory baseball and softball programs, please contact Sports Programmer Jacob Soule at 828-261-2253 or jsoule@hickorync.gov.