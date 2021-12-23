Hickory – In observance of the Christmas holiday, City of Hickory offices will be closed Thursday, December 23, through Monday, December 27. Offices will reopen on Tuesday, December 28, at 8:30 a.m.

City offices will also be closed in observance of New Year’s Day on Friday, December 31, and will reopen on Monday, January 3, 2022, at 8:30 a.m.

Other city department closings and/or schedule updates:

Solid Waste Department

The Solid Waste Division and its services (garbage, recycling, yard waste, and leaf collection) will continue without interruption.

Hickory Public Library

Hickory Public Library, the Patrick Beaver Memorial main facility and the Ridgeview Branch, will be closed Thursday, December 23, through Monday, December 27, as well as Friday, December 31, and Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department

The Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Administrative Offices will be closed Thursday, December 23, through Monday, December 27, for the Christmas holiday, as well as Friday, December 31, in observance of New Year’s Day.

Highland Recreation Center will close early at 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 23, and remain closed Friday, December 24, through Sunday, December 26. Highland will resume normal hours of operation on Monday, December 27. Highland will be closed on New Year’s Day, Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Ridgeview Recreation Center will close early at 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 23, and remain closed Friday, December 24, through Sunday, December 26. Ridgeview will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, December 27, and will resume normal hours on Tuesday, December 28. Ridgeview will be closed on New Year’s Day, Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Brown Penn Recreation Center will be closed Thursday, December 23, through Monday, December 27. Brown Penn will be open normal hours December 28 – 30. Brown Penn will be closed Friday, December 31, and Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Westmont Senior Center will be closed on Thursday, December 23.

Parks are open 365 days a year.