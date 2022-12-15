Hickory – In observance of the Christmas holiday, City of Hickory offices will be closed Thursday, December 22, through Monday, December 26. Offices will reopen on Tuesday, December 27, at 8:30 a.m.

City offices will also be closed in observance of New Year’s Day on Monday, January 2, 2023, and will reopen on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 8:30 a.m.

Other city department closings and/or schedule updates:

Public Services

The Solid Waste Division and its services (garbage, recycling, yard waste, and leaf collection) will continue without interruption.

Hickory Public Library

Hickory Public Library, the Patrick Beaver Memorial main facility and the Ridgeview Branch, will be closed Thursday, December 22, through Monday, December 26, as well as Monday, January 2, 2023.

Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department

The Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Administrative Offices will be closed Thursday, December 22, through Monday, December 26, for the Christmas holiday, as well as Monday, January 2, 2023, in observance of New Year’s Day.

Highland Recreation Center, Ridgeview Recreation Center, and Brown Penn Recreation Center will be closed Saturday, December 24, through Monday, December 26, for the Christmas holiday. These centers will also be closed Saturday, December 31, and Sunday, January 1, 2023, for the New Year’s holiday.

Ceramics classes at Neill Clark Recreation Center will be suspended for the holidays and location change starting Wednesday, December 14, until further notice. Stay tuned for details on the new location for the ceramics studio in 2023.

Westmont Senior Center will be closed Thursday, December 22, and Tuesday, December 27.

Parks are open 365 days a year.