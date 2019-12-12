Hickory – There’s nothing quite like celebrating the holidays in Hickory, America’s Top Tinsel Town according to Realtor.com.

The Hickory holiday season officially kicked off on November 22 with the City’s annual Lowes Foods Christmas parade and tree lighting in downtown.

In continuing the celebration of the season, the City of Hickory offers a number of festive activities and events throughout the month of December.

Holiday Jazz Concert

Monday | December 16 | 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. | Patrick Beaver Memorial Library

Take a moment away from the hustle and bustle of the holiday season and join Hickory Public Library for a pleasant evening of music with the Just Friends Jazz Trio. The jazz trio, featuring David Wortman on saxophone, Gary Schwartz on piano, and Charles Smith on drums, will play traditional Christmas tunes in a jazz style.

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Wednesday | December 18 | 6 p.m. | Ridgeview Recreation Center

Thursday | December 19 | 6:30 p.m. | Patrick Beaver Memorial Library

The Grinch is coming to Hickory Public Library to steal Christmas! Don’t miss this chance to meet him in person (and his dog, Max) as they bring Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” to life in their own special, silly way. Make sure to stick around after this fun, family program for photos and silliness during an exclusive Meet-and-Greet. Your heart will grow three sizes!

Drop N Shop

Wednesday | December 18 | 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. | Highland Recreation Center

Parents can drop off kids ages 8-12 to catch up on Christmas shopping. While the parents shop, kids will enjoy holiday activities, games, and fun. Open to the first 15 participants that register. Deadline to register is December 17. Register by calling (828) 328-3997 or emailing ysanchez@hickorync.gov.

“Out and About” Senior Speedway Christmas Trip

Thursday | December 19 | 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Join us for a day of “Out and About” that includes shopping, dinner, and the spectacular Christmas Lights at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The vans will depart at 10:00 a.m. from both Westmont Senior Center and Ridgeview Recreation Center. Cost is just $10.00 per person (This includes your entry fee and the $4.00 out-of-town van fee).

Flashlight Candy Cane Hunt

Monday | December 23 | 6:00 p.m. | Highland Recreation Center

Santa has hidden candy canes around the center. Kids ages 7 to 12 are invited to bring a flashlight and help find them!

Kwanzaa for Community Celebration

Monday | December 30 | 5:30 p.m. | Ridgeview Branch Library

Join us at the library with your friends, family, and the community to celebrate Kwanzaa. April C. Turner will perform stories, songs, and dances demonstrating the principles and symbols of the Kwanzaa celebration. Sponsored by the Friends of the Ridgeview Library.

In addition to these City of Hickory events, many community organizations host holiday events throughout the whole city. Check out www.hickoryeventscalendar.com to find a holiday event.