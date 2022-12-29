Hickory – City offices will also be closed in observance of New Year’s Day on Monday, January 2, 2023, and will reopen on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 8:30 a.m.

Other city department closings and/or schedule updates:

Public Services

The Solid Waste Division and its services (garbage, recycling, yard waste, and leaf collection) will continue without interruption.

Hickory Public Library

Hickory Public Library, the Patrick Beaver Memorial main facility and the Ridgeview Branch, will be closed Monday, January 2, 2023.

Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department

The Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Administrative Offices will be closed Monday, January 2, 2023, in observance of New Year’s Day.

Highland Recreation Center, Ridgeview Recreation Center, and Brown Penn Recreation Center will be closed Saturday, December 31, and Sunday, January 1, 2023, for the New Year’s holiday.

Parks are open 365 days a year.