Hickory – The City of Hickory will close its offices on Friday, April 15, in observance of the Easter holiday.

City of Hickory offices will re-open on Monday, April 18, at 8:30 a.m.

Other city department closings and/or schedule changes:

Public Services Department

The Solid Waste Division and its services, including garbage and recycling pickup, will operate on a normal schedule.

Hickory Public Library

Hickory Public Library, the Patrick Beaver Memorial main facility and the Ridgeview Branch, will be closed Friday, April 15, but will be open normal hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 16.

Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department

The Administrative Offices will be closed on Friday, April 15. Recreation centers will operate on a normal schedule Friday and Saturday, April 15 and 16. Highland Recreation Center will be closed on Sunday, April 17. Parks are open 365 days a year.