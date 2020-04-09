Hickory – On Monday, April 6, First Street NW, between Main Avenue NW and First Avenue NW, closed for up to three weeks. The closure is necessary for crews to safely make needed repairs to underground infrastructure. Drivers can detour using Second Street NW. Signs will be posted.
Related Posts
Grammy-Winner Dom Flemons Headlines RiddleFest, June 22
June 13, 2019
Laser Music Shows At The Schiele Museum Through 12/21
December 19, 2019
Award Winning Play ‘The Curious Incident…’ Opens 3/29 At HCT
March 28, 2019