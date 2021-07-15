Claremont, NC – Don’t miss a fun summer night in Claremont! The city park will be host to water play, including water inflatables, Balloon Twister, Face Painter, along with food vendors and other activities.

At 7:00 p.m., The Ultimate Eagles Tribute Band – On the Border will hit the amphitheater stage down in the park! They will play until 9:00 p.m. when everyone will be asked to move to the upper parking lot to view the FIREWORKS!

Claremont City Park is located at 3430 E Main St, Claremont, NC 28610.