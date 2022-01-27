Conover, NC – Do you know a group or person who is a hero to the children of Catawba County? Someone who tries to make Catawba County a better place for children? Nominate them now for the 2022 Children’s Protection Award!

The Children’s Advocacy & Protection Center (CAPC) is accepting nominations for the 2022 Children’s Protection Award. Presented annually, this prestigious award honors the person, community group or business whose efforts have reduced the risk of child abuse and neglect in Catawba County.

Nomination forms are on the CAPC website at www.catawbacountycapc.org. A letter of recommendation is required along with the nomination. The nominee can be a single community volunteer, a group of volunteers or a professional working with children. Nominations are due by 5:00 pm on Friday, February 25, 2022. They can be emailed to dspurling@catawbacountync.gov or mailed to the Children’s Advocacy & Protection Center, 4360 County Home Road, Conover, NC 28613, Attention: Dakota Spurling. They can also be faxed to the CAPC at 828-256-7711.

The winner will be honored at an award ceremony. He or she will also have the opportunity to take part in the CAPC Annual Vigil that will be held later in the year, and will designate where the Annual Memory Quilt is placed.

For additional information about CAPC, visit www.catawbacountycapc.org or call 828-465-9296.