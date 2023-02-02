Newton, NC – Get your tickets to see our next production on Friday, February 3rd. EB White’s award-winning children’s book Charlotte’s Web comes to life with all your favorite characters: Fern, Templeton, the Zuckermans, Charlotte, and of course, Wilbur, who is “some pig.” Join these barnyard friends who teach us what true friendship is all about.

Charlotte’s Web is directed by David Brown. The show is produced by Narrow Coffee & Nosh and Maiden Community Chiropractic.

Performances will be on February 17, 18, 19, 24, 25, 26, 2023. On Friday and Saturday, performances will be at 7:30pm. On Sunday, performances will be at 3:00pm.

Tickets are available online at https://thegreenroomtheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at 828-464-6128 (open Wednesdays – Fridays from 10:00am to 5:00pm). Ticket prices are $18 for Adults, $16 for Seniors, $14 for Students, & $8 for Children 12 and under. If you have questions about the show, please call 828-464-6583.

The Green Room Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.

Image Credit: David Brown.