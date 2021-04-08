Lenoir, NC – The Chapel of Rest Preservation Society will present a concert by the Tesla Quartet on Sunday afternoon, April 18, at 4pm, followed by a reception with the musicians. Admission is $15.

The event will follow state pandemic safety guidelines for the concert and the reception – masks required, groups of people seated 6’ apart, and a reduced capacity inside the Chapel, with hand sanitizers and hand washing available. Tickets are available at the door.

The Tesla Quartet was formed at The Juilliard School in 2008 and quickly established itself as one of the most promising young ensembles in New York. From 2009 to 2012, the Quartet held a fellowship as the Graduate String Quartet-in-Residence at the University of Colorado – Boulder. They have also held fellowships at the Aspen Music Festival’s Center for Advanced Quartet Studies and the Norfolk Chamber Music Festival.

Now entering its second decade, the Quartet performs regularly across North America and Europe, with recent highlights including their debut at New York’s Lincoln Center and tours of Brazil, China and South Korea. They have recently completed a four-year community residency in Hickory with the Western Piedmont Symphony that included performances and workshops at local colleges and universities, and in the public school system, as well as a dedicated chamber music series.

The Tesla Quartet gets its inspiration from Nikola Tesla, one of the great scientific visionaries of the recent past. “Though free to think and act, we are held together, like the stars in the firmament, with ties inseparable. These ties cannot be seen, but we can feel them.” Members of the Quartet are Ross Snyder (violin), Michelle Lie (violin), Edwin Kaplan (viola) and substitute cellist for this performance, Michael Katz.

The Chapel of Rest is located nine miles north of Lenoir on Highway 268, adjacent to the campus of the Patterson School. For more information, please call 828-758-0906 or email lizaplaster@bellsouth.net.

Tesla Quartet