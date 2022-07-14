Hickory – Hickory Church of Christ is hosting what they look to be its memorable 2022 Vacation Bible School (VBS) for kids (ages 2 to teen) and adults, Sun. – Tues., July 31 – August 2, 2022, 5:30pm-8pm. The “Champion: Empowered by Jesus” VBS will consist of exciting Bible lessons, games, crafts, a light meal and so much more.

Hickory Church of Christ is comprised of imperfect disciples of Christ learning to love more perfectly. Engaging Bible Discussions take place Sundays at 9:30am, for kids and adults. Pre-K through 5th Grade students learn the Bible through drama, movies, and art. The Sunday all-together worship assembly is at 10:30am in-person and on Facebook Livestream – www.facebook.com/HCOC111/. Kingdom Kids’ Youth Worship takes place in parallel with the adult worship. Personal Bible studies are available by emailing or calling the church office, see contact info. below.

Hickory Church of Christ is located at 1218 Fairgrove Church Rd, Hickory, NC. The VBS kicks off its three evening sessions Sun. July 31st around back in the church Fellowship Hall. Sign-in there and enjoy a light supper with other VBS attendees. To learn more about Hickory Church of Christ, visit www.hickorychurch.org. Children who register by July 18, 2022 will receive a free VBS t-shirt. Complete the required VBS registration online for kids and adults: https://tinyurl.com/vbshcoc, email office@hickorychurch.org or call 828-464-4983. Please register today.