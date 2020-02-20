Hickory – The United States Census Bureau is recruiting people to fill temporary positions in Catawba County in advance of the 2020 Census. A Census Bureau employee will be at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library to assist those interested in applying for a job from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm on February 20, 24, and 29, 2020.

The temporary positions offer $17.00 per hour pay, flexible hours, weekly pay and paid training. Applicants are required to be at least 18 years of age and a citizen of the United States. The 2020 Census is your chance to play a part in history! Temporary census positions offer the perfect opportunity to earn extra money while helping your community.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 3rd Street NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.