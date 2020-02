Hickory – Friends of the Ridgeview and Patrick Beaver Libraries along with Women’s Resource Center invite you to celebrate the centennial of the right to vote for women as we honor four deserving women in our community on March 12, 6:30pm-7:30pm, at Hickory Museum of Art in the Coe Gallery.

Join guest Speaker, Tammara Hill and this year’s honorees Veronica Ballabeni, Mary Ann Crane, Arnita Dula and Naomi East.