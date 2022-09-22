Hickory – Resident of France and North Carolina native, Edmund Barton Bullock, will perform at First United Methodist Church in Hickory on Sept. 25, 2022 at 3:00 PM. Music featured will be Chopin, Rachmaninoff, Bach and Bullock’s own composition, “Called, a Life Lived in Love” for piano solo.

Suggested donation of $15.00.

Edmund Barton Bullock, a native North Carolinian, has lived in France since 1978. He is the Artistic Director and co-founder of the Festival International de Musique en Occitanie ( www.fimo-festival.com ), based in the Toulouse area of France, which celebrated its 8th season in 2022.

In the Occitanian area of France, there is no need to introduce this great artist to lovers of classical music. For laymen, he is a pianist/composer of American origin with a very impressive calling card. He has played in the greatest halls and with crowned heads such as the Prince Consort of Denmark and Queen Margareta II, for example. He has composed many works which have been performed in the United States and Europe.

Possessing a great interiority, a wisdom seems to comes from within which is profound and mystical. When he plays, his face grimaces with the most contrasting expressions. It lights up or becomes sad over the notes and takes the audience into a communion where universal harmony reigns.

He performs his own works as well as works by the great masters, as a soloist, chamber musician and with orchestra, across North America and Europe in front of diverse and enthusiastic audiences. He has the gift of being able to reveal the magic and the story behind each work through a few words of explanation, and performs in prestigious places such as the Weill Recital Hall of Carnegie Hall in New York, the French embassies in Canada and Spain. After receiving a Bachelors degree in piano performance at the UNC-G School of Music and through encouragements and guidance from French pianist, Daniel Ericourt, artist-in-residence at UNC-G, Bullock went to France to study with Pierre Sancan, professor at the CNSM in Paris, then received a first prize for interpretation for the prestigious License de Concert at the Ecole Normale de Musique de Paris in 1988. He continued his piano studies with Russian pianist, Yevgeni Malini, French pianists Thérèse Dussaut and Lucette Descaves, and composition and conducting in the United States with Robert Sirota, former director of the Peabody Institute in Baltimore, Maryland, and orchestration with Guillaume Connesson in Paris.

Website: www.edmundbartonbullock.com.

Edmund Barton Bullock