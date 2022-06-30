Boone, NC – Celebrate Independence Day with us! An Appalachian Summer Festival kicks off its season with an outdoor concert by a country music icon and the Town of Boone’s annual fireworks display on July 3rd!

With legends like George Jones, Johnny Cash and Merle Haggard all passed on, country music purists often echo the question Jones himself asked: “Who’s going to fill their shoes?” The answer, in part, is Marty Stuart. The Country Music Hall of Famer and Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and musician is living, breathing country-music history. He’s played alongside the masters, from Cash to Lester Flatt as he continues to record and release keenly relevant music, with records that honor country’s rich legacy while advancing it into the future.

Schedule of Events:

• 3pm-7pm – Fill your afternoon with family-friendly activities along The Boone Greenway at Clawson-Burnley Park. Music, games, inflatables, food and more.

• 7:30pm – Ticketed concert by Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives at State Farm Road Concert Lot; gates open to the public at 6pm. Featuring food trucks, beverage tent, an App Summer 2022 merchandise tent, a live remote broadcast from High Country Radio, and more.

• Food trucks include The Cardinal, Village Inn Pizza, and Ben & Jerry’s

• The Town of Boone’s fireworks display will immediately follow the concert.

Tickets & Parking: $25 General Public, Free – Children 12 and younger. $10 On-site parking pass, limited availability; passes can be purchased during ticket transaction.

Address: 235 Dale Street, (off of State Farm Road, adjacent to Clawson-Burnley Park at The Greenway), Boone, NC 28607.

For more information contact the box office at theschaefercenter@appstate.edu, 800-841-2787 or 828-262-4046.

Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives