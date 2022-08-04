Hickory – The Hickory Downtown Development Association is excited to announce the inaugural City Walk Summer Stroll on August 20, 2022 from 4 pm to 8 pm. Start your stroll at the Elks Club, 356 Main Avenue NW and follow the City Walk to St. Andrews Church, 629 8th St NE. Along the way, you can enjoy arts and crafts, music, pop up sales, food trucks, games, Lenoir Rhyne football players, face painting and much more!

Bring the whole family for this family friendly event!

The City Walk Summer Stroll is hosted by Hickory Downtown Development Association and Sponsored by The Hickory Elks, The UCC, Lake Hickory Realty, Taste Full Beans, Allegra Print and Imaging, St. Andrews Church and LRU.

The Hickory Downtown Development Association (HDDA) is a private, non-profit 501(c)6, member organization with a volunteer Board of Directors representing a broad cross-section of property owners, business owners, and citizens-at-large.

HDDA is a member of the North Carolina Main Street program with the purpose of stimulating economic development and community improvement within the context of historic preservation. HDDA addresses issues in areas of physical design, promotion and events, and business development within the boundaries of the commercial downtown district.

To learn more and possibly become a member, please visit our website, DowntownHickory.com, or contact us at Info@DowntownHickory.com.