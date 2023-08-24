Hiddenite, NC – As part of the 42nd Hiddenite Celebration of the Arts, the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center is excited to host its annual Celebrate Seniors Luncheon at the Hiddenite Center’s Educational Complex (70 Hiddenite Church Rd, Hiddenite) on Tuesday, September 12th at 10 am! A delicious meal consisting of homemade chicken salad on a specialty roll, a deviled egg, chips, seasonal fresh fruit, and tiramisu (a creamy, coffee flavored Italian dessert) will be served. Pianist Melanie Stout Passmore will provide pre-program and lunch music during this special event.

Additionally, guests will be entertained by Alexander County native Kim Sheeks, affectionately known as “The Hat Lady!” Kim’s hats will serve as talking points for humorous stories, vignettes, and lessons. Attendees are advised to bring tissues to best prepare for the tears of laughter that are sure to ensue! Guests of all ages are invited to attend this one-of-a-kind event created to honor our senior citizens. The cost is $15 per person and per-registration is required.

Honor your favorite seniors TODAY and save your spots! For individual and group reservations call 828-632-6966 or register online at hiddenitearts.org. This happening is a community favorite and is sure to sell out; therefore, registering as soon as possible is highly recommended. The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center always looks forward to sharing this very special occasion with the region!

For more information or to learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center, call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org, or visit hiddenitearts.org