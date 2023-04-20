Hickory – In honor of National Poetry Month, all ages are invited to join us for a morning of poetry and spoken word pieces from local poets.

Winston-Salem Actress/Poet Ajah Harold, local poet Sade Kirby, and local spoken word artist Cierra Jones will share their words on the mic Saturday, April 22nd at 10 a.m. at the Ridgeview Branch Library. We believe their work may even inspire you to create poetry or a spoken word piece.

We encourage you to create a Juneteenth-inspired poem and return on Thursday, May 25th at 6 p.m. to share your writings with a small group.

This will culminate with participants taking to the mic and putting their words out to the world on June 10th at the City of Hickory’s Juneteenth Celebration!

All are welcome to this Poetry Blast on April 22nd at 10 a.m. No registration is required. For more information, please call 828-345-6037 or visit us online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/.

Ridgeview Branch Library is located at 706 1st Street SW. All library programs are free and open to the public.