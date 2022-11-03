Newton, NC – In honor of Farm City Week 2022, join us for a night of celebrating our County’s farming history and community on Tuesday, November 15, from 5:30 – 9:00 p.m. at the Catawba Country Club – 1154 Country Club Rd, Newton, NC 28658.

Doors open at 5:30, Dinner is at 6:00.

Program will start at 6:30 with the 4-H Auction around 7:30/7:45.

Tickets are $30 and available on Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/3ejkPqt.

Please contact the Extension Office at 828-465-8240 if you would like to contribute to the auction, make a donation, or nominate someone for The Outstanding Contributor to Agriculture Award.

Farm City Week began in 1955 as a result of a conversation on a train between Charles Dana Bennett, a businessman from Vermont and Merle H Tucker Chairman of Kiwanis International Agriculture and Conservation Committee. They wanted to find a way to increase respect for farming, awareness of our reliance on farm products and communication between urban and rural people. Catawba County has celebrated Farm-City Week for years as a partnership between The Kiwanis, Farm Bureau and Cooperative Extension.