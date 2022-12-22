Hickory – Today, the Historical Association of Catawba County and the North Carolina Pottery Center are pleased to announce the hosting of the 26th Annual Catawba Valley Pottery & Antiques Festival (CVP&AF) on Friday, March 24th and Saturday, March 25th, 2023 at the Hickory Metro Convention Center in Hickory, North Carolina. This acclaimed event brings together potters and vendors from across the southeast to exhibit and sell their unique artistry and craftsmanship.

Friday evening will consist of a special party for Premiere and VIP ticket holders.

VIP tickets are $75 and will include a southern gourmet meal that begins at 6:00 PM. At which time, VIP ticket holders will have the opportunity to dine with the potters for a meet and greet. VIP tickets also give you the opportunity to be first on the pottery show floor at 7:00 PM, includes a complimentary gift bag, and 2 free drink tickets from the cash bar. VIP ticket holders will also be entered into a special drawing (more information to follow). VIP Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Premiere tickets are $30 that grants you early buying opportunities that begin at 7:00 PM.

Friday night VIP tickets may be purchased online at www.catawbavalleypotteryfestival.com/tickets and must be purchased in advance.

Friday night Premiere tickets may be purchased online at www.catawbavalleypotteryfestival.com/tickets or at the door on Friday, March 24th, 2023.

The Saturday event will welcome the public from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM and will offer buying opportunities, pottery demonstrations, and a lecture by renowned potter Ben Owen III. Saturday tickets may be purchased online and at the door.

The goal of the CVP&AF is to bring together traditional potters and dealers to create a quality show that will celebrate our region’s pottery heritage, one of North Carolina’s most treasured cultural resources. The mission of the CVP&AF is to foster an educational event where the public may learn about traditional North Carolina pottery, within the wider context of Southern pottery, and to provide an opportunity to purchase, collect, and study this unique cultural resource through contact with working potters and knowledgeable pottery dealers.

Additional event details below:

All Tickets Available at www.catawbavalleypotteryfestival.com

Friday VIP Premiere Tickets | $75

MUST BE PURCHASED IN ADVANCE

Includes:

• Southern Gourmet Meal with the Potters at 6:00 PM

• First to Gain Entry for Early Buying Opportunities

• Complimentary Gift Bag

• 2 Cash Bar Drink Tickets

• Entered into a Special Drawing

Friday Premiere Tickets | $30

Includes:

• Early Buying Opportunities (Meal Not Included)

Saturday Adult Tickets | $10 General Admission

Saturday Children (3-12) Tickets | $5 General Admission