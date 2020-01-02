Hickory – Catawba Science Center is celebrating the City of Hickory, NC – Government’s 150th year with a $1.50 admission day! Come to Catawba Science Center on Friday, January 3rd for $1.50 admission all day long. Friday hours are 10 AM – 5 PM. Call (828) 322-8169 for questions. Catawba Science Center is located on the SALT Block at 243 3rd Ave NE, Hickory.