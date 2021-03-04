Newton, NC – Make plans to attend the inaugural Spring FarmFest & Artisan Fair at Catawba Farms in Newton, N.C., Saturday, May 15, from noon to 6 p.m.

The event features artisans from around the region, food and beverage vendors, and live music held on its open and safe 34-acre historic farm in the Foothills of western North Carolina.

The debut of two fermented beverages highlights the event. A limited-edition spring wine and craft beer, both developed by the owners of Catawba Farms and Carolina Vines, will be available for purchase.

Artisans that would like to vend should visit farmfest.catawbafarms.com for details, or call 980-858-5296.

Spring FarmFest is the latest addition to the nearly $2.7 million agritourism project in Catawba County founded by partners and friends Michael Waltuch, Twyla Deese and Dennis Baucom. Designed as more than just a place to enjoy locally crafted beverages, visitors are encouraged to bring the family and leashed pets, move about on the property and visit with the farm’s growing collection of animals. Currently in residence are goats, rabbits, pigs, chickens, Henry and Henrietta the peacocks, a zonkey—a cross between a donkey and zebra—a horse and a few free-range cats and dogs. Spring FarmFest attendees can also enjoy the farm’s eco-friendly outdoor ice skating rink, the most recent recreational amenity added to the property this winter.

Sponsored by Catawba Farms and Carolina Vines, Spring FarmFest is free to attend. However, no outside food or beverages permitted as there will be a selection of both available for purchase on site.